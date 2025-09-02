Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $674,000 Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

