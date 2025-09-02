Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,278,000 after purchasing an additional 240,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 549,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.4%

FTV opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

