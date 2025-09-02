Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 30,909 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.