Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 655 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 49,502.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 373,252 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 329,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,289.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBEU opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

