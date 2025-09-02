Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 747 Shares of MPLX LP $MPLX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MPLX were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MPLX by 38.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MPLX by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,060,000 after purchasing an additional 654,489 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MPLX by 54.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,782 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MPLX by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,256,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,768,000 after purchasing an additional 345,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of MPLX by 21.0% in the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,822,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,551,000 after purchasing an additional 315,747 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

MPLX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MPLX LP has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MPLX LP will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. MPLX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

About MPLX

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

