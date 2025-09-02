Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 9,978 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,592.48. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.