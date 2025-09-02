Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1%

FE stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

