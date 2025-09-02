Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 81.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Honda Motor by 602.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

