Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 22,115 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,281.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 190,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

