Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,034 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 175,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

