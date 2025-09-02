Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,419 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

