Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 516 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $539,563,000 after buying an additional 504,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,663,957 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $389,737,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $4,349,372. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

