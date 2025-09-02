Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 559 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after purchasing an additional 576,468 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $43,816,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 669,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,183,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.