Nuveen LLC Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 88.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 261,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.The company had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,179.02. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,412.48. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

