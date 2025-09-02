NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $145,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OV Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,801,604 shares of company stock worth $747,046,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

