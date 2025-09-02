Paramount Global $PARA Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 8,991.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

