Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 273,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 58,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 767,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

