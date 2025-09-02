Parsons Corporation $PSN Stake Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 658.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 42.9% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after buying an additional 319,133 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $136,183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSN. Raymond James Financial upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Parsons Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.Parsons’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.