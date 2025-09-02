PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.17.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.