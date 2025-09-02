Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,046 ($14.17) and last traded at GBX 1,048.50 ($14.20), with a volume of 996411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,073.50 ($14.54).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,573 to GBX 1,530 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,431.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 36.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Persimmon Plc will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current year.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

