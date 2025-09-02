Peter Jinks Sells 2,000,000 Shares of SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) Stock

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Jinks sold 2,000,000 shares of SKS Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85, for a total transaction of A$5,700,000.00.

SKS Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Get SKS Technologies Group alerts:

SKS Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 169.0%. This is an increase from SKS Technologies Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. SKS Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

SKS Technologies Group Company Profile

SKS Technologies Group Limited engages in the design, supply, and installation of audio visual, electrical, and communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage, video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control room, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms and training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions, as well as maintenance and support services for architects, builders, and consultants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SKS Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKS Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.