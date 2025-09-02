PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.