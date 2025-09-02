Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

