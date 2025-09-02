Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

