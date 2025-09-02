Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 681,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,390,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 12.0%

The firm has a market cap of £10.26 million, a PE ratio of -316.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

