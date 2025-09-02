Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 46,696 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AAR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Down 0.4%

AAR stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.