Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Insider Jodie Leonard Purchases 12,500 Shares

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$98,750.00.

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.79, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Regis Healthcare alerts:

Regis Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from Regis Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Regis Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently -185.71%.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.