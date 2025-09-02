Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Ralph R. Kauten purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,336.80. This represents a 50.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason R. Graham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $47,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,141.40. This trade represents a 45.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

FBIZ opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FBIZ

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.