Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 176,953 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6,451.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,572 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $84,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,571.38. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $305.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.240–0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and footwear maker to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

