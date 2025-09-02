Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,861,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 433,960 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,200,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

