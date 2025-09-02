Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,041 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $391,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,108.06. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,185 shares of company stock worth $2,805,412 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

