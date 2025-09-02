Sanofi $SNY Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

