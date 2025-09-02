SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) Insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85, for a total value of A$5,700,000.00.

SKS Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

SKS Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from SKS Technologies Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 169.0%. SKS Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

SKS Technologies Group Company Profile

SKS Technologies Group Limited engages in the design, supply, and installation of audio visual, electrical, and communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage, video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control room, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms and training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions, as well as maintenance and support services for architects, builders, and consultants.

Featured Articles

