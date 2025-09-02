Tanger Inc. $SKT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tanger by 3,451.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1,027.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

