Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $537.50 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $416.00 and a 52 week high of $570.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

