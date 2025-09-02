Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 54.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 93,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

