Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading 17.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 100,245,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 30,029,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.