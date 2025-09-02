Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

View Our Latest Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.