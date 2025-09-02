The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of COO opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.