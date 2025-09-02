The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of SJM opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.