The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,570 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE SJM opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

