The Wendy’s Company $WEN Stock Position Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wendy’s worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

