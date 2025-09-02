TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,068 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,993,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.3%

TKO opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $194.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.