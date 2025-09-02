United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 9.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 6,104,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 51,711,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

