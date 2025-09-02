Universal Corporation $UVV Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Universal by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Universal by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. Universal Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Universal’s payout ratio is 79.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UVV. Wall Street Zen raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Universal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $245,855.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,918.50. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $148,092.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,293.41. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $943,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

