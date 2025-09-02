VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

MLN stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

