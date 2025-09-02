Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $295.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

