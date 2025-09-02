Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 203,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.58. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

