Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 106,412 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 358.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 20,956.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 830,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.38.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoodRx

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.