Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 53,267 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $228.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISSC shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $1,985,173.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,676,896.59. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 688,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

